What is a Company Management System?

Systematisation is a great way to grow your business and achieve sustainable growth. The process of organising your company’s operations ensures everyone is aware of what they are expected to do and allows them to step out of managerial and tactical positions and deliver real results, while holding themselves accountable. But this requires a system that lets you document the rules for your business, so that routine tasks are taken control and you can concentrate on the work that is important most. This is the goal of an organizational management system.

A management system for a company aims to establish a policy that outline procedures, guidelines, and policies that ensure that all the functions of an enterprise are performed according to the best practices. These plans are designed to meet various corporate goals, such as improving the efficiency of operations and financial success. They also aim to improve relationships with clients in terms of product quality, worker safety, and environmental performance.

These are often based upon the PDCA cycle and involve the creation of systems that document, analyze and make changes to current methods in a systematized manner. Some of these processes are designed to meet certain standards such as ISO 9001 quality management, ISO 14001 sustainability or ISO 27001 security of information.

A great company management application must be simple to use and accessible to all employees. This could be in the form of a light application that lets anyone easily edit and publish new workflows or high-quality documents, or it may simply be a simple matter of making a business process map available via an intranet. Whichever method is used it is vital that the system is easily modified to ensure it always reflects the current practices of the business. This reduces the risk of it becoming obsolete, a common problem with more formalized manuals or software programs that require expertise to maintain.

