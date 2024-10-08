What is a Company Management System?

Systematisation is a great way to expand your business and achieve sustainable growth. By systematically organizing the processes of your business gives everyone a clear understanding on what they need to accomplish, allowing them to step out from tactical and managerial positions and deliver real outcomes while also being accountable. This requires a structure that allows you to document the ‘rules’ of your company, ensuring that routine tasks can take over which allows you to focus on the work that is important most. A management system for your company is designed to accomplish this purpose.

A company management system aims to create a set policies that outline procedures, guidelines, and policies which ensure that all functions of an organization are carried out according to best practice. These systems are designed to meet different corporate goals, which include improving operational efficiency and financial performance. They also aim to improve customer relations in terms of product quality, worker safety and environmental performance.

They usually are based on the PDCA cycle and involve the creation of systems that record, review, and implement improvements to existing practices in a systematized manner. Some of these processes are designed to meet specific standards like ISO 9001 quality management, ISO 14001 sustainability or ISO 27001 information security.

A quality company management system should be user-friendly and accessible to all employees. This could be in the form of a light weight application that lets anyone easily edit and publish new workflows or high-quality documents, or it may simply be making a business process map available on an intranet. Whatever method is employed it is vital that the system is easily updated to ensure that it is always in line with the current practices of the business. This will reduce the risk of it becoming obsolete which is a common issue with more formalized manuals or software applications that require specialised skills to maintain.