The Engineering Design Process

Many engineers utilize a structured design approach in order to meet customer’s needs. The process adds structure to projects, and also encourages creativity. The objective raw data collected during the process can help to reduce bias and encourage better decision-making. The engineering process also helps to teach that setbacks and failures can be useful sources of data for future projects.

The first step in the process of engineering design is problem identification. Engineers must be clear on what their product can do and the reasons for its existence. This step is critical for the rest of the engineering process.

After the problem is defined It is important to gather as much information as you can about the solution. This can be accomplished by conducting a thorough research, asking important questions and brainstorming ideas. This is where engineering creativity really shines and where the most innovative solutions can result.

Engineers must consider possible solutions and engineering process weigh their pros and cons before selecting the best. The solution must also fit the specifications of the project (e.g. cost, materials, time and space).

After the most effective solution has been chosen, it is an excellent idea to create a prototype of the product or equipment. Then, tests can be conducted to determine if the product performs what it is supposed to do. It is possible to cut down the time needed to develop a project by identifying problems at an early stage. This can also save costs on fixing issues later.