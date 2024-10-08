A delicately knitted network of processes, smart technologies for traffic can help transport workers as well as commuters and drivers to improve efficiency and flow of traffic. Intelligent traffic systems can alter the click here for more info mechanisms that control traffic, like traffic lights and onramp meters for freeways as well as bus rapid transit lanes. They also make use of advanced IoT routers and hardware that use cellular technology as well as cell networks. They can also forecast changes in traffic demand, and provide real-time information to road users.

A good example is the adaptive traffic signal system in Pittsburgh. When Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) professor Stephen Smith installed his first few experimental traffic signals in a highly congested part of the city’s East Liberty, he saw immediate results. Drivers drove 25 percent faster and spent 40 percent less time in traffic jams than they had before.

The system is able to collect information from sensors that monitor traffic and adjust their timing on the fly. It also detects pedestrians near intersections and gives them enough time to cross the street safely. The sensors send their raw data into the central hub, where it is processed by artificial intelligence. The data is then transmitted back to the intersections by 5G-enabled cell networks.

These advanced systems permit more precise and accurate modeling of scenarios that minimize risks, which a human traffic manager cannot achieve. And all of this is in real-time. This is an important step toward Vision Zero, a goal of safe driving where humans and vehicles share the road without collisions.