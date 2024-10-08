Innovative Technologies for Audit

investing in the development and implementation of audit technology can be costly. It is essential for decision-makers to have a clear understanding of this process.

Experts say that the development and implementation process of audit technology consumes considerable time and money, as well as human resources. It also requires an extensive identification of goals and objectives that need to be covered. The implementation of audit technology is a complex procedure that requires continuous communication between teams and an in-depth understanding of potential pitfalls that can occur at any stage of the development cycle.

This is especially important if your goal is to improve efficiency in audits and data organization. One KPMG senior manager realized that a company with many https://data-audit.net/2020/04/05/audit-and-its-types-objects-methods/ entities could cut down on hundreds of testing time by using automated technology.

Another potential use of the new technologies is for auditors to conduct audits from an online and virtual environment. This technology enables greater efficiency, cuts down on travel costs and time spent in meetings with clients, and enables auditors to use advanced tools, such as analytics.

According to Samantha Bowling, CPA, CGMA managing partner of Upper Marlboro, Md.-based Garbelman Winslow CPAs Implementing new technology in auditing isn’t an easy task. The firm she works for has implemented artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in identifying high-risk transactions. This technology has enabled her to customize audit procedures to meet specific risks and eliminate the need to sample that results in higher efficiency and better quality.