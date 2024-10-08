Innovative Technologies for Audit

Making investments in the development and implementation of audit technology can be costly. It is essential for decision-makers to have a solid understanding of this process.

According to experts, the development and implementation of audit technology requires a significant amount of human resources, budget and time. It also requires an extensive determination of the goals and targets which must be achieved. Additionally, the implementation of audit technology is a difficult task that requires constant back-and forth communication between different teams and an understanding of the potential pitfalls that may arise at any time during the development cycle.

This is particularly true if your project’s goal is to improve audit efficiency and data organization. For example, one KPMG senior manager found that a company with multiple entities could save hundreds of hours in testing by utilizing automated technology to compare and map disparate data sets.

Auditors could also conduct audits remotely and virtually. This technology improves efficiency, decreases the cost of travel and time spent in meetings with clients and allows auditors to use more sophisticated tools, like analytics.

Samantha Bowling, CPA and CGMA at https://data-audit.net/2021/10/25/best-virtual-data-room-for-best-performance/ Upper Marlboro Garbelman Winslow CPAs in Maryland, says that implementing new techniques into audits isn’t an easy task that can be done overnight. Her firm implemented artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify high-risk transactions. This technology has enabled her to create audits that are tailored to specific risks, and eliminate the need for samples.