Challenges and Advantages of Questionnaires and Web Experiments

Questionnaires play a vital role in research. They allow us to collect data which can reveal the hidden truth about people. However, they aren't without their limitations.

Questions can be self-administered, with participants answering all questions themselves, or researcher-administered, where the research team interviews a sample of respondents by phone, in-person, or online. Self-administered questionnaires tend to have lower response rates than researcher-administered questionnaires, due in part to the impersonal nature of mailed paper surveys and automated telephone menu systems.

Web-based questionnaires have a variety of advantages, including greater reach over traditional phone or mail-based surveys and the capacity to reach a wider audience. However, they also come with a few challenges like the difficulty of reaching a representative sample. And they can be susceptible to issues like screen size and hardware platform, operating system, and browser settings, which could affect responses.

When creating a questionnaire it’s important to carefully consider the research aims and objectives. When designing questions it’s important to know your audience. For instance you should know if they can understand and respond to the questions or whether they have time to fill out a lengthy questionnaire.

It’s also essential to test new questionnaires ahead of time using qualitative methods such as focus groups and cognitive interviews or pre-testing (often by using an opt-in form of survey) to ensure they are working in the way they were intended to. The questionnaires are subject to «question-order effects» where the answers to earlier questions may affect the answers to subsequent ones.