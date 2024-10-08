Many people are in debt they are unable to pay, usually due to unexpected medical expenses or a loss of income. This can be stressful, and in some cases, debilitating. Thankfully, there are federal laws that provide citizens with bankruptcy options to give them a new start.

The bankruptcy process has many benefits it can provide protection against harassment by creditors as well as allowing debt to be discharged and much more. It also allows exemptions to protect critical assets like vehicles and homes from foreclosure or repossession, and provides a well-planned procedure for rebuilding credit over time.

However, it’s important to consider the effect on credit, possible loss of assets and limitations of bankruptcy when determining whether or not it’s an appropriate option. A financial counsellor or bankruptcy lawyer can offer valuable advice and insight on the best option for a person’s specific financial situation.

Stretto the leader in the Chapter 7 landscape for more than 30 years now, has partnered industry insights with a robust technology to create an end-to-end bankruptcy solution that minimizes costs and risk. Our bankruptcy solutions allow servicers to rapidly and accurately inform creditors of bankruptcy filings. They can also receive notifications when the status of the case changes. They also automate the process in order to increase the amount of money repaid and reduce operational burdens. The solution also permits servicers to create, modify and approve court documents, including the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Proof of Claim and upload documents and print or transmit forms to third parties for their completion.

