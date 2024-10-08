Ma Integration – Managing the Integration of Work Streams

Ma integration is a method of math that employs the integral formula to find the areas of objects with various dimensions. The formula is often used in engineering and physics to calculate center of gravity and mass moment of inertia and the kinetic energy of objects moving. It is also useful in other areas, such as determining the velocity of a object and determining its path.

To manage the integration of workstreams, you need a dedicated and visible leader, as well as clear communication procedures. A common reason for failure in integration is conflicting cultures, such as an acute care mindset as opposed to the concept of a healthcare system that is based on population (Hardy et al. 1999; Coburn 2001). Leaders must promote and support one vision throughout the combined company, while also creating an environment that is supportive of this vision.

The loss of key talent is one of the biggest threats to integration. The lag between the new management structures and organizational structures, as well as the inability to address cultural issues make talented executives leave to pursue other opportunities. This loss can be reduced by ensuring the leadership team is maintained throughout the transition and by creating a system for employee identification that is based more on talent than seniority.

Internal newsletters as well as project management tools and interactive platforms are helpful in communicating progress on integration milestones and allowing stakeholders to provide feedback. Meetings with stakeholders are a great way to communicate, maintain momentum, and build trust and commitment. Regular updates keep employees involved throughout the process and explain how the integration has enhanced the business’s performance and added shareholder value.

