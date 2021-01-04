Cuatro nociones románticas: fantasía, ironía progreso y mito

Continuación…

Según la mitología de la razón, la lógica suplanta la creencia. No se percata que sus “ideas devienen dioses” sin crédito. Anhela despojarse de la poética que articula la lengua (Logos, Taketzalis), el pilar (Taketzal) que erige (Ketza) el Mundo. Sin sueño que la encienda en flor (Anthos), la razón excluye toda simetría artística en esta “única época verdadera”, sin “punto medio que una los extremos”. Desprovista de toda ironía (Witz), el infinito se desploma en ecuación algebraica. Su realismo ya no invoca el habla, ni su ideal, la filosofía. Física sin poesía. En esa “ley autónoma de la razón”, no se asoma ningún albor del sentimiento. Persiste una independencia absoluta de las facultades humanas. Ser sin Estar-ahí, lógica sin la pasión del entorno en el cual pervive. La “química” carece de “emoción”, como el paisaje de espíritu. En ese instante, lo formal ya no se auto-determina sino —reflejo único de lo sensible— detiene toda variación. Suspende el tiempo y la libertad de acción, sometida a la dependencia pasiva de lo natural. Sin espontaneidad ni libre arbitrio, ya sólo acepta el reflejo condicionado en impulso sugestivo del instinto. Más allá del juego creativo, la política y la lengua se derivan de ese estímulo orgánico. Empero, la lingüística demuestra la incapacidad de la ciencia por predecir el destino de su objeto. De lo contrario, sus reglas formales pronosticarían todo discurso futuro. De la fluidez poética al programa y la rigidez técnica, toda habla se hallaría encapsulada en sus fórmulas computacionales.

***

According to the mythology of reason, logic supplants belief. It does not realize that its “ideas become gods”, without credit. It longs to shed the poetics that articulates language (Logos, Taketzalis), the pillar (Taketzal) that erects (Ketza) the World. Lacking a dream that lights on into a flower (Anthos), it excludes all artistic symmetry in this “only true epoch”, lacking a “midpoint that joins the extremes”. Stripped of all irony (Witz), infinity collapses into an algebraic equation. Its realism no longer invokes speech, nor its ideal, philosophy. Physics without poetry. In this “autonomous law of reason”, no dawning of feeling appears. There is an absolute independence of human faculties. Being without Being-there, logic without the passion of the environment in which it lives. “Chemistry” lacks “emotion”, like landscape, its spirit. At that moment, the formal is no longer self-determined, but —single reflection of the sensible— it stops all variation. It suspends time and freedom of action, subjected to passive dependence on the natural. Without spontaneity or free will, reason only accepts the conditioned reflex in the suggestive impulse of instinct. Beyond any creative play, politics and language are derived from that organic stimulus. Nonetheless, linguistics demonstrates the incapacity of science to predict the future of its object. If that prediction would be the case, all discourse would be programmed. From poetic stream to political agenda and technical rigor, all speech would be deduced from its computer formulas.

El paso de la unidad al fragmento la razón lo proyecta en desarrollo. La matriz primigenia disgrega facultades de análisis rigurosas que vuelcan la experiencia humana en parcelas enemigas, debido a las fronteras de su hacienda particular. Herido al fondo, el sujeto ya sólo habla de su especialidad y, en esa exactitud, se esfuma la experiencia integral. La razón exige la división de los saberes y la verdad

repartida en sectores sin un enlace global. A un lado, la emoción y el amor; al otro, la lógica. Al frente, el problema técnico a resolver; atrás, el sentimiento inexpresado y la pasión. El error lo muestra la integración. La antigua armonia hecha música. Ahora el objetivo universal solicita el rigor de las fronteras. De la totalidad arcaica escindida, permanece vigente el ideal artístico (Tekhne) superior. Su proyecto de utopía entierra a la Mujer en Fragmentos —viva en la ciencia— para reintegrarla a Cuerpo entero. El amor brota del número; la razón, del cariño. El sentimiento y el algoritmo se vuelven fantasía en unión perenne. “La fantasía y el amor” descifran la escritura “jeroglífica” original del terruño. De alzarse en celaje, la poesía no olvida el espíritu terrestre que lo sustenta. En cambio, aletea sobre el entorno hasta ensamblar las contradicciones en simetría. No despliega un solo punto de mira, sino revela las múltiples aristas

que componen la sinfonía de lo natural y de lo social. Si esas vertientes encauzan el caos, es porque reviven su origen primordial. El estallido del Big Bang multicultural. En ese punto nodal, la física identifica la mitología, donde el Ser primordial vaticina la Utopía. Al medio de esos extremos —principio y fin— se halla la pre-Esencia. Nuestra propia experiencia, sin hipótesis ni experimento, propone la simetría de esos polos en “revolución infinita”.

Reason projects the passage from unity to fragment, as development. The primal matrix disintegrates into faculties of rigorous analysis that turn human experience into enemy plots, due to the borders between their particular ranch. Wounded in the background, the subject only talks about his specialty and, in that exactitude, the integral experience disappears. Reason demands the division of knowledge, and truth is separated according to the sphere, without a global biding. On one side, emotion and love; to the other, logic. In front, the technical problem to be solved; behind, the unexpressed feeling and passion. The error is shown by integration. Ancient harmony made music. Now the universal objective demands the rigor of borders. Out of the archaic split totality, the higher artistic ideal (Tekhne) remains in force. Its project of utopia buries the Nahuat Woman in Fragments —alive in science— to reintegrate Her into Her complete Body. Love springs from numbers; reason, from affection. Sentiment and algorithm become fantasy in perennial union. “Fantasy and love” decipher the original “hieroglyphic” writing of the terroir. If poetry rises up into clouds, it does not forget the earthly spirit that sustains its claim. Instead, it flutters over the environment until it assembles contradictions in symmetry. It does not display a single point of view, but poetry reveals multiple edges that make up the symphony of the natural and the social. If these slopes channel chaos, it is because they revive their primordial origin. The outbreak of the multicultural Big Bang. At that nodal point, physics identifies mythology, where the primordial Being predicts Utopia. In the middle of these extremes —beginning and end— there is pre-Essence. Our own experience, without hypothesis or experiment, proposes the symmetry of these poles in “infinite revolution”.

VII.

Al “abandonar el azar en las tinieblas”, decae la poesía que busca la Matria del terruño en alimento. El viento agita las nubes en revoloteo de hojarasca. Sólo su mitología aúna el mundo disperso del saber positivo al ensueño. Articula el entusiasmo a la lógica sin pasión.

By “abandoning chance into darkness”, poetry in search of the Homeland declines its aim to portray the terroir in nourishment. The wind shakes the clouds, fluttering the leaves. Only poetic mythology unites the scattered world of positive knowledge with daydreams. It articulates enthusiasm to logic filling it up with passion.

VIII.

Al aplicar la metáfora vegetal, la ciencia y el arte florecen según “la impronta del tiempo”. Esta restricción de temporadas establece un vaivén entre la libertad humana y su expresión. Manifiesto en un paisaje particular, en el Estar-ahí, el tiempo presupone una arista adicional. En mutua influencia, el espacio-temporada modifica la acción humana, como este ser influye en su entorno. Dado en la lengua (Logos), el “modo de

representación” vuelca lo objetivo en una abstracción o episteme de lo Real. La Realidad la realiza la palabra, la cual guía la creación artística y la práctica diaria. El balance entre la palabra-imagen y las cosas establece una tradición cultural. En el trópico casi toda expresión es tropo, salvo de falsificar su espacio-tiempo de residencia, al añorar la nieve ajena y distante. Ligada al aprendizaje de la lengua, la significación original se opone a todo cambio y, por esta resistencia, el intento de “suplantar lo dado por lo nuevo” siempre propone un compromiso con lo antiguo. Siempre el futuro prometido arrastra la presencia del pasado que persiste en la memoria. Lo “lejano” se vuelve “cercano” en el recuerdo que lo imagina semilla de la flor (Anthos) porvenir.

By applying the vegetable metaphor, science and art flourish according to “the imprint of time”. This restriction of seasons establishes a back and forth between human freedom and its expression. Manifested in a particular landscape, in the Being-there, time presupposes an additional edge. In mutual influence, the space-season modifies human action, as this being influences its environment. Given in language (Logos), the “mode of representation” turns the objective into an abstraction or an episteme of the Real. Reality is realized by the word, which guides artistic creation and daily practice. The balance between the word-image and things establishes a cultural tradition. In the tropics almost all expression is a trope, except by falsifying its space-time of residence, logging for a foreign and distant Snowland. Linked to the learning of the language, the original meaning opposes all change and, due to this resistance, the attempt to “supplant the given by the new” always proposes a compromise with the old. Always the promised future carries the presence of the past that persists in memory. The “distant” becomes “close” in memory that imagines it as seeds of future flowers (Anthos).

A continuar…