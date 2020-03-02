Violencia viril y búsqueda de la Belleza-Verdad

13 de marzo de 2020 (“Ethics in Science & Engineering” de Christopher J.

GhoGlueck, Weir 202, 9-9:50am)

Día de la Mujer 25 de marzo de 2020 (Workman 101, 2-4:30pm)

“Las rosas (Anthos)…son pezones rosados” que los poetas recolectan (Logos) en búsqueda del arte (Tekhne) y de la verdad (Aletheia).

V. Rosales y Rosales.

Resumen: Al explicar una sola palabra—Antología o Recolección (Logos) de Flores (Anthos)— esta breve plática expone la manera en que la lucha viril anhela controlar la Belleza y Verdad (Aletheia). El ganador percibe la insignia del triunfo —ícono femenino— como un derecho a dominar e imponer su ley (lucha viril, violencia doméstica, derecho de pernada…). Esa antigua tradición poética la mantiene viva una obvia amalgama. El Medio de la Tierra —el Mediterráneo— desemboca en el Centro (Medio/Meso) de América, Centro América.

***

Por convención, la poesía se percibe como búsqueda de la belleza. “La belleza por la belleza” misma; por amor al arte. La “flor” —“anthos” en griego, “xochitl” en mexicano— materializa el símbolo más antiguo de este ideal. El término “Antología” —el “Logos del Anthos”; “in Xochitl in Cuicatl”, en mexicano— lo traduce el “Florilegium” en latín o “Florilegio” en castellano, cercano al difrasismo mexicano, “Flor y Canto”. Siendo la rosa el arquetipo de la flor, su búsqueda equivale a la pesquisa poética, semejante a la travesía de Ulises por el océano de la vida. En esta búsqueda, los poetas-artistas —por tradición figuras masculinas como Odiseo— encuentran una competencia violenta entre sí mismos como rivales en la lucha por la verdad (Aletheia/Veritas) sea Ella artística, científica, técnica o política.

En una contienda agresiva contra sus oponentes, el ganador cobra posesión de la “Anthos/Xochitl/Flor”, como si conquistara un territorio y recolectara su cosecha (Logos), es decir, el continente del cuerpo femenino. Tal es la arcaica tradición olvidada que prevalece hasta la primera mitad del siglo XX en Centro América. Tal vez este legado pervive hasta el siglo XXI, pero la historia convencional llama ficción —poética en el sentido aristotélico— a toda documentación primaria que transcriba los tabús. La mayor prohibición consiste en nombrar el deseo oculto y callado que los hombres profesan por la belleza y la verdad, figura femenina (Véase “El Zohar”, para el misticismo judío). Por este veto, ella se disfraza de Flor/Anthos/Xochitl/Xuchit alzando su esplendor en la cima del Rosal. Hasta el 2020, si la Rosa no se somete al dominio masculino puede sufrir una detención arbitrario, ¡cuanto más severa se imponían penas injustas hace un siglo!, según el derecho de pernada.

Alegre y con tu talle de señorita

Te elevas con malicia por sobre el barandal,

Como cuando lucieras una falda bonita

Y una blusa de un suave color sentimental.

= la metáfora floral (Tú = anthos, xochitl/xuchit) de la poesía alza su porte femenino atractivo y seductor.

Creces y te adelgazas, Rosal, por un destino

Sin mancha y sin herrumbre. Yo te veo crecer,

Y me pongo celoso porque ya mi vecino

Parado de puntillas quizá te puede ver.

= la pureza poética atrae la atención ajena por poseerla y provoca los celos del poeta.

Creces ¡y creces mucho! Y este vecino mío

No es lo mismo que yo, que te mimo y te quiero;

Él te aja a fuer(za) de golpes y bota tu rocío

Por alcanzar la rosa que quise yo el primero.

= la lucha por la flor (Tú = mujer) inaugura la contienda viril (“yo y mi vecino”, del mismo rango) y culmina en la violencia doméstica.

Hace temblar tus cúpulas a varazos de espada

Yo, por una rendija del viejo barandal,

Veo cual te desgaja sin poder decir nada

A quien darle rosas, innoble, te hace mal.

= la retribución de la belleza floral femenina la recompensan los golpes.

(“Él” = “mi vecino”)

(lectura social alternativa en época anti-migratoria: a quien le provees café orgánico, bananas y otros productos agrícolas, te rechazará como persona).

(Vicente Rosales y Rosales, “Mi Maestro el Rosal”, 1929).

Como podría concluirse de este breve ensayo, la ética y la poética son dos disciplinas aledañas, si no pertenecen a la misma esfera del saber. La po-Ética ofrece una antigua Tekhne que a propósito la ciencia actual tiende a olvidar. Teme declarar que no existe un algoritmo de la compleja condición humana y sus derechos elementales.

(La imagen traduce “puni(a)”, “erupción volcánica”, la cual también significa “parto” en náhuat, la lengua indígena de El Salvador. Como la lava (tit, “fuego”), los seres humanos surgen del magma-placenta al fluir de una violenta irrupción de la materia. “Gritos de parto” —erupciones volcánicas— equivalen a “llantos de la patria”, según Ernesto Cardenal, “Mujeres del Cuá”, ¿1968?, interpretado por Carlos Mejía Godoy).

Ahí está el lugar

***

El billete de avión y los viático diarios para asistir los incluye el reverso invisible esta plática. Así la asistencia evade todo “Caravansary” ilegal entre Cuzcatlan y Aztlán, viceversa, como sucedía en el pasado pre-global. Sólo esta presencia viva recuerda que el mediterráneo de América se halla en Centro América, por un simple traslado de sinónimos.

Male Violence and the Search of Beauty-Truth

March 13th 2020 (Ethics in Science & Engineering by Christopher J. GhoGlueck, Weir 202, 9-9:50am)

Women’s Day March 25th 2020 (Workman 101, 2-4:30pm)

“Roses (Anthos)… are pink nipples” which poets gather (Logos) in search of art (Tekhne) and truth (Aletheia). V. Rosales y Rosales.

Abstract: Explaining a single word —Anthology or Recollection (Logos) of Flowers (Anthos)— this brief talk exposes how males fight to control Beauty and Truth (Aletheia). The virile winner perceives his award —a female icon— as a right to dominate and to impose his law (male fight, domestic violence, droit du seigneur…). This ancient poetic tradition is kept alive by an obvious merging. The Middle of the Earth —the Mediterranean— runs into the Center (Middle/Meso) of America, Central America.

***

Typically, poetry is perceived as the search of beauty. “Beauty for beauty’s sake”; just for fun or the love of it. The “flower” —“anthos” in Greek, “xochitl” in Mexicano— materializes the most ancient symbol of this ideal. The term “Anthology” —the “Logos of Anthos”; “in Xochitl in Cuicatl”, in Mexicano— is translated as “Florilegium” in Latin or “Florilegio” in Spanish, closed to the Mexicano kenning, “Flowers and Songs”. Being the rose the archetype of the flower, its search becomes equivalent to poetic pursuit, similar to Ulysses’ chase through the ocean of life. In this quest, the poets-artists —traditional male figures like Odysseus— find a violent competition among themselves as partners in a fight for truth (Aletheia/Veritas), be it/Her artistic, scientific, technical or political.

In an aggressive clash against contenders, the winner will take possession of the “Anthos/Xochitl/Flower” as if he would conquer a territory and gather its harvest (Logos), that is to say, the continent of the female body. Such is the forgotten ancient tradition that prevails until the first half of the 20th century in Central America. Perhaps this legacy lasts this 21st century, but conventional history calls fiction —poetics in Aristotelian sense— all primary documentation that records taboos. The most prevalent ban names the hidden and silent desire that males warrant to beauty and truth, a female figure (see also “The Zohar” for Jewish mysticism). For this veto, she is disguised as a Flower/Anthos/Xochitl/Xuchit, raising her splendor at the top of a Rosebush. Even in 2020, if the Rose does not accept the male law, she could suffer an arbitrary detention. A century ago, the dishonest penalty was severer according to the droit du seigneur.

Cheerful and with your lady size

You rise with malice above the rail,

Like when you wore a pretty skirt

And a blouse of a soft sentimental color.

= the floral metaphor of poetry —“You” = Anthos, Xochitl/Xuchit = Female— enhances its/her attractive and seductive feminine attitude.

You grow and lose weight, Rosebush, for a fate

stainless and without rust. I see you grow up

And I get jealous because my neighbor

is already standing on tiptoe, maybe he can see you.

= poetic purity attracts the attention of other males to possess it/her and causes the poet’s jealousy

You grow and you grow a lot! And this neighbor of mine

He’s not the same as me, that I pamper you and love you;

He knocks you down and drips your dew

To reach the rose that/which I loved first.

= the fight for the flower (You-female) inaugurates the male contest —“I and my neighbor”, from the same social rank— which culminates in domestic violence.

He makes your domes shake, beating you with swords

Me, through a slit of the old rail,

I see how he breaks you without being able to say anything

To whom you provide love-roses ignoble, he makes you sick.

(“He” = “my (male) neighbor”)

= the retribution of feminine floral beauty and love is rewarded by slaps. (alternative social reading on anti-migratory times: to whom you provide organic coffee, bananas and other products, he will rejects you as a person).

(Vicente Rosales y Rosales, “My Master the Rosebush”, 1929).

As you may conclude from this brief essay, ethics and poetics are close disciplines, if not they belong to the same sphere of knowledge. Po-Et(h)ics offers an ancient Tekhne that current science tends to forget in purpose, since there is no algorithm to solve the complex human condition, and its elementary rights.

“Woman’s breasts (volcanoes) made out of dirt/earth, smooth, piercing and threatening…screams of woman during childbirth”

Gioconda Belli

(The image translates “puni(a)”, “volcanic eruption”, which also means “give birth” in Nahuat, the native language of El Salvador. Like lava (tit, “fire”), human beings arise from magma-placenta flowing after a violent release of matter. “Childbirth screams” —volcanic eruption— are equivalent to “homeland weeping”, according to Ernesto Cardenal, “Women from Cuá”, 1968?, interpreted by Carlos Mejía Godoy).

(That is the place) where America limits with Fire…

***

The plane ticket and daily stipend to attend this talk is included at the hidden back of this brief talk. Like that, the attendance will

avoid any illegal “Caravansary” between Cuzcatlan and Aztlan, vice versa, as it happened in the pre-global past. Only this living presence reminds that the American Mediterranean is located in Central America, by a simple transference of synonymous.