Crónica de la violencia de género T. P. Mechín en Aztlán

Dedicado a las mujeres que sufren detención arbitraria… Un fragmento de su (pre)historia olvidada…

Nuestra historia es muy triste: es la apología del fratricidio (y del sororicidio)… “Cien años perdidos”, Septiembre 12 de 1921.

Resumen: la ficción —poética en términos aristotélicos— expresa la larga duración de la violencia de género…

I

Fechada en un año crucial de la historia salvadoreña (1932), “La muerte de la Tórtola” (1933) de José María Peralta Lagos (T. P. Mechín, 1873-1944) inicia con una clave a descifrar. La ficción es el vestuario de la historia. Los hombres sólo ven “el traje completo de mujer” que reviste a su congénere. Alter-ego del escritor, un “corresponsal ambulante” se traviste de mujer para huir de una falsa acusación.

Bajo ese disfraz, los dos primeros hombres que encuentra lo/a acechan sexualmente para exigirle sus servicios. En momento alguno se insinúa la homosexualidad. Por lo contrario, la temática inicial de la novela describe cómo la autoridad masculina acosa a la mujer. La potestad del varón intenta aprovecharse de ella, al imponer su alta jerarquía social y de género. Tal es la primera enseñanza —quizás la más esencial— de esa novela escrita a manera de crónica diaria o testimonio ocular de los hechos.

La ficción disfraza la historia porque —reiterando— los hombres no perciben lo Real. Se dejan embaucar por la ropa que recubre el cuerpo biológico. Antes de acuñar el término legal de “acoso sexual” —su realidad jurídica— Peralta Lagos lo describe como un ropaje que oculta la verdadera identidad de los hechos. En específico, anuncia —sino denuncia— la corrupción y el abuso viril del poder. En verdad, el doble acoso sexual que sufre el periodista —vestido de mujer— narra el primer incidente violento en la esfera de género. El hombre de prestigio —comandante local y hacendado— impone su ley en la mujer de bajos recursos.

En seguida, el periodista se refugia en una hacienda —propiedad de su segundo agresor, más benévolo que el primero. Ahí, de “septiembre 30” a “noviembre 2”, transcribe su experiencia cotidiana, ante todo, la violencia de género. Su testimonio relata acontecimientos relevantes a denunciar este Día de la Mujer (8 de marzo). Quizás olvidados a propósito. Luego del acoso sexual, testifica la violencia doméstica. A su arbitrio desenfrenado, el marido golpea a la mujer y también a los niños. Asimismo, los “tíos atrevidos” se aprovechan de la joven sobrina.

“La Lola Chiquillo se había casado un año antes con Rufino Durón, por mal nombre Palojiote Matador…Creo que ni un mes le dio la miel a la muchacha. Y comenzó el padecer de aquella pobre…Primero regaños por todo, por nadas. Después fueron trompones, y a lo último palos” (Octubre 14).

Luego el corresponsal relata un feminicidio, tan atroz que le resulta inverosímil. Como “bestia de carga”, el asesino descuartiza a la mujer y la chamusca en fiambre. Quizás la obligación de ofrecer el cuerpo —antes del feminicidio— la insinúe implicar a un depredador sexual como causante del crimen.

“Me habla del asunto del día: del “horrible crimen del Beneficio de Acahuapa”…asesinatos como éste la horrorizan a una… Figúrese que a la pobre mujer —una de esas…—, la hicieron pedazos y después la quemaron” (Octubre 6). “Descuartizar a una mujer y luego quemarla como si se tratase de una novilla accidentada…¿Será el hechor del Comandante que intentó seducirme en Ixtepeque?” (Octubre 12).

En tercer lugar, narra la lucha viril por apropiarse de la mujer. El protagonista también se involucra en un pleito masculino. Le obsequia su vestido de meretriz a una cocinera, Inés, quien anda en harapos. No obstante, esa entrega olvida la lógica del don y el contra-don. El amante de Inés percibe el regalo en insinuación sexual, ya que la mujer sin recursos debería corresponderle de alguna manera. El periodista no reconoce las costumbres ancestrales que obligarían a la recipiente a otorgarle un servicio en retribución del vestido.

“Casimiro entró en la cocina, cogió a la Inés por las trenzas, y se dispuso a barrer con ella en el patio…Ño Chon pretendía arrancarle su víctima a Casimiro, por las buenas, pero yo fui de opuesto parecer. Cogí una tranca y del primer estacazo lo dejé tendido. Creí que lo había matado, pero por desgracia no fue así…Todo el cuento es porque yo le regalé la ropa…a la pobre molendera…sin intención pecaminosa…Nunca me imaginé las consecuencias. Pero el ama de llaves…no está convencida” (de mis intenciones castas) ( Octubre 7).

Por último, las crónicas en novela describen otro tema tabú, el derecho de pernada. Se trata de la exigencia del hacendado por solicitar los servicios sexuales de cualquiera de las sirvientas o de campesinas que trabajan en su propiedad. Obviamente, por tratarse del protector, el periodista duda de las acusaciones y del testimonio mismo de doña Engracia, el ama de llaves, quien trabaja en la hacienda por años. Aunque el protagonista no lo crea, se trataría del antecesor acallado de “Pedro Páramo” (1954) de Juan Rulfo y de César Argüello en “Balún Canán” (1957) de Rosario Castellanos. La diferencia es simple. A la descripción amable del salvadoreño se contraponen las acusaciones contra el hacendado jalinquense y el chiapaneco. Según lo confirma otro escrito de Peralta Lagos (“Pura fórmula”, marzo de 1922), «“el capitalista” es “el protector” del pueblo».

“El patrón no ha querido casarse otra vuelta, pero ha tenido varias mujeres. Por eso hay regados muchos hijos suyos, pero él no los reconoce. Hay quien cuenta que tiene veinte concubinas. Yo digo que son desageraciones: ¡ni que fuera gallo!… Sólo que lo viera con mis ojos… Y quizás ni así ” (Octubre 13).

II

Algo extraño le sucede a una persona al volverse ficción. “Muerta en vida”. La misma suerte afecta a los hechos. El travestismo perturba a todo individuo y a sus acciones. Por el tabú a mencionar ciertos eventos significativos, la escritura de la historia la ejerce la poética. Sólo al estudiar la literatura nacional salvadoreña se descubre el complemento violento de la exclusión de la mujer, hacia fuera de la Ciudad Letrada. Mientras un tema central del análisis feminista asienta el rechazo de la mujer de la Ciudad Letrada —sin derecho a voto en 1932— la masculinidad redondea su faz oculta. Revelar esta esfera clandestina de los estudios culturales —el acoso abierto hacia la mujer— es la contribución de este ensayo. En su brevedad asienta lo siguiente:

1) La ficción no es ficticia ya que —a manera de crónica o testimonio ocular— narra la larga dimensión de la violencia de género en El Salvador. El sororicidio del epígrafe se prolonga cien años más.

2) El primer rubro describe cómo el hombre se aprovecha de su jerarquía social para obligar a la mujer a rendirle servicios sexuales.

3) En segundo lugar refiere la violencia doméstica masculina.

4) Luego detalla la lucha viril por poseer a la mujer, a semejanza de la contienda política por el poder y por la verdad.

5) Por último, debido al compromiso político del narrador, a regañadientes menciona el derecho de pernada que el hacendado ejerce sobre su peones al solicitarles deberes sexuales.

Más relevante que el género (genre) literario de la Tórtola —tan importante como la situación socio-política— resulta revelar la violencia de género (gender) que reina en el silencio. Se llame ficción o po-Ética —crónica o novela— en ese ámbito del conocimiento se inscribe su brutal desgarrón. Los golpes masculinos otorgan el derecho al poder político y a la verdad. Travestida siempre, esta faceta oscura de la historia salvadoreña —la violencia contra la mujer— la disimula un disfraz picaresco.

Tan jocoso y colorico es el artificio —“esto que ves engaño colorido” (Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz)— que José María Peralta Lagos se considera maestro del humorismo. Mientras unos lloran de risa —al escuchar los porrazos— otros “cantan y no lloran”, según la consigna de este lugar. Aquí, en “La Sierra Morena”, a diario bajamos y subimos todos los “arrieros” que “andamos” por el “camino” de la vida. En coro acarreamos Réquiems de amor en esperanza. A la espera de encontrar “la honra” —de restituir “Lonra” de la mujer. Mi mejor colega —la Muerte— me arropa y entibia la existencia durante la travesía terrena.

Chronicle on Gender Violence

T. P. Mechín in Aztlán

Dedicated to women who suffer arbitrary detention… A fragment of their forgotten (pre)history…

Abstract: fiction —poetics in Aristotelian terms— expresses the long durée of gender violence…

Our history is very sad: it is the formal defense of fratricide (and sororicide)… “One hundred years lost (Cien años perdidos)”, September 12,1921.

I

Dated in a crucial year of Salvadoran history (1932), “The Dove’s Death” (1933) by José María Peralta Lagos (T. P. Mechín, 1873-1944) begins with a code to be deciphered. Fiction is the costume of history. Men only see “the full suit of a woman” that covers their fellow man. Alter ego of the writer, a “traveling correspondent” travesties himself as a woman to escape a false accusation.

Under that disguise, the first two men he finds sexually harass him to demand his/her services. At no time does homosexuality hint. On the contrary, the initial theme of the novel describes how male authority harasses women. The commander in chief attempts to take advantage of her, by imposing his high social and gender hierarchy. Such is the first teaching —perhaps the most essential— of that novel, written as a daily chronicle or as an eyewitness account of the facts.

Fiction disguises history because —reiterating— men do not perceive the Real. The clothes that cover the biological body dupe them. Before coining the legal term of “sexual harassment” — its legal jurisdiction — Peralta Lagos describes it as clothing that conceals the true identity of the facts. Specifically, he announces —if he does not denounce— corruption and virile abuse of power. Indeed, the double sexual harassment suffered by the journalist —dressed as a woman— narrates the first violent incident in the gender sphere. The man of prestige —a local commander and a landowner— imposes his law on low-income women.

Immediately, the journalist takes refuge in a farm —property of his second aggressor, more benevolent than the first one. There, from “September 30” to “November 2,” he transcribes his daily experience, first and foremost, on gender violence. His testimony recounts relevant events to denounce this Women’s Day (March 8). Perhaps forgotten in purpose. After sexual harassment, he testifies on domestic violence. At his cruel discretion, the husband hits the woman and also the children. Similarly the “daring uncles” take advantage of the young niece.

“La Lola Chiquillo had married Rufino Durón a year before, by bad name Palojiote Matador (Killer Rash-Stick)…)… I think that not even a month he gave the girl honey. And he began suffering from that poor one… First scolding her for everything, for nothing. Later there were hefty punches, and to the last sticks”… (October 14).

Then the correspondent reports a feminicide, so atrocious that it seems unlikely to him. As a “beast of burden,” the murderer dismembers the woman and burns her as cold meat. Perhaps the obligation of offering her body —before the feminicide— is insinuated by the implication of a sexual predator as criminal.

“She talks to me about the matter of the day: about the horrible crime at the Acahuapa Benefit”… murders like this one horrify anybody… Pay attention that the poor woman —one of those…— she was splintered and then burned down” (October 6). Cutting into pieces a woman and then burning her as if she were an injured heifer … Could he be the commander in chief who tried to seduce me in Ixtepeque?” (October 12).

Third, he narrates the virile struggle to appropriate women. The protagonist also gets involved in a male fight. He gives his woman robe dress to a cook, Inés, who is in rags. However, that delivery forgets the logic of the gift and counter-gift. Inés’ lover perceives the present in sexual allusion, since the woman without resources should correspond in some way. The journalist does not recognize the ancestral customs that would force the female recipient to provide a service in return for the dress.

“Casimiro went into the kitchen, took Inés by the braids, and prepared to sweep with her in the yard… Ño Chon intended to tear his victim away from Casimiro, using good manners, but I was the opposite. I took a wood or iron bar and left him lying after the first stake. I thought I had killed him, but unfortunately it wasn’t like that… The whole story is because I gave the clothes… to the poor grinder… without sinful intent… I never imagined the consequences. But the housekeeper… is not convinced” (of my chaste intention) (October 7).

Finally, the chronicles as novel describe another taboo subject, the “droit du seigneur (derecho de pernada). This “right” is the requirement of the landowner to demand sexual services from any of the servants or peasants who work on his property. Obviously, being a protector, the journalist doubts the accusations and testimony of doña Engracia, the housekeeper, who works in the farm for years. Although the protagonist does not believe the facts, the property-owner could be the silent ancestor of “Pedro Páramo” (1954) by Juan Rulfo and César Argüello in “Balún Canán” (1957) by Rosario Castellanos. The difference is simple. The accusations against the Jalisco and Chiapas’ landlords are opposed to the kind description of their Salvadoran partner. According to anothe chronicle by Peralta Lagos (“Pura fórmula” (Pure formula), March 1922), the «“capitalist” is the “protector” of the people”.

“The employer has not wanted to get marry once more, but he has had several women. That is why there are a lot of children spread out, but he does not recognize them. Some people tell he has twenty concubines. I say that those are exaggerations: not even a rooster!… Only if I would see him with my eyes… And probably not even then” (October 13),

II

Something strange happens to a person by becoming fiction. “Living Dead”. The same fate affects the facts. Transvestism disturbs every individual and his/her actions. For the taboo to mention certain significant events, the writing of history is exercised by poetics. Only the study of Salvadoran national literature unveils the violent complement of the exclusion of women outside the Lettered City. While a central theme of feminist analysis is based on the rejection of women from the City of Law —without the right to vote in 1932— masculinity demonstrates its hidden face. Revealing this clandestine sphere of cultural studies —open harassment against women— is the contribution of this essay. In his brevity it establishes the following points:

1) Fiction is not fictitious since —as a chronicle or eye testimony— it narrates the long dimension of gender violence in El Salvador. The sororicide of the epigraph lasts one hundred more years.

2) The first item describes how men take advantage of their social hierarchy to force women to provide sexual services.

3) Secondly, it refers male domestic violence.

4) Then the journalist details the virile struggle to possess women, similar to the political contest for power and for truth.

5) Finally, due to the political commitment of the narrator, he reluctantly mentions the droit du seigneur, that the landowner enacts over his peons by requesting sexual duties.

More relevant than the literary genre of the “Dove (Tórtola)” —as important as the socio-political situation— is to reveal the gender-based violence that reigns in silence. Be it called fiction or po-Et(h)ics —chronicle or novel— in that sphere of knowledge its brutal tears are inscribed in a chronicle. The male coups grant him the right to political power and truth. Always transvestite, this dark facet of Salvadoran history —violence against women— is dissimulated by a joker costume.

So funny and colorful is the deceit —“this one you see is painted foolishness/this colorful dissemblance that you see” (Sor Juan Inés de la Cruz)— that José María Peralta Lagos is considered a master of humor. If some people cry with laughter —upon listening a whack— other fellows “sing and do not cry”, according to the motto of this place. Here, at the “Sierra Morena”, we daily descend and climb, all the “muleteers” who “walk along” the “path” of life. In choir we carry love Requiems in hope. Waiting to find “the honor” — restituting “Lonra” of women. My best colleague, Death, is covering and warming me up during this earthly journey.